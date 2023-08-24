Greenleaf Trust Purchases 2,774 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.