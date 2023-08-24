Greenleaf Trust Purchases 367 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $378.27 on Thursday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

