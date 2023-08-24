Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,653 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.