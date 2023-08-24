H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Down 3.7%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.76 and last traded at $43.26. 315,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,504,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Get H World Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on H World Group

H World Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H World Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.