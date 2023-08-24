Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,545.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 82,048 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,406,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.