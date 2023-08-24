Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

HBB traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $158.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $137.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gregory H. Trepp acquired 10,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,183.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,101 shares of company stock valued at $106,956. 34.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.