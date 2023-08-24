Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $237.43

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.43 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.65). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 210.50 ($2.69), with a volume of 368,063 shares traded.

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £341.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,533.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.00. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40,000.00%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

