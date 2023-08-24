HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $614,602.65 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019783 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018539 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,124.42 or 1.00034715 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002479 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00285862 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $671,739.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

