Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,443.87

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,443.87 ($18.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,736 ($22.15). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,720 ($21.94), with a volume of 67,945 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HILS shares. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($20.41) to GBX 1,700 ($21.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,625 ($20.73) to GBX 2,000 ($25.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,651.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,581.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,445.90.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of £100,200 ($127,838.73). Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

