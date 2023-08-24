Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,287 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
V stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.00. 1,810,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Compelling Reasons NVIDIA Will Rise Another 50%
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 High-Yielding S&P Stocks: Is It The Right Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.