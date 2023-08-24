Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,626 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $42,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $40.34. 5,775,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,035,653. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.