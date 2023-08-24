Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $215.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,603 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 10.7% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after buying an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after buying an additional 3,322,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.12. 6,579,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

