Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,061 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

COST traded down $5.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $535.55. 485,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,892. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.11. The firm has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.