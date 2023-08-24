Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.55.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.67. The company had a trading volume of 559,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,686. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $209.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

