Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $103.03 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Horizen has a total market cap of $103.03 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00027775 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00095738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00050648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,045,394 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

