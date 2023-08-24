Horizen Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.04 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.12 or 0.00027273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $100.04 million and $5.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00094329 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,048,000 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

