Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) is Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for 2.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,031,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,106,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,763. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

