hVIVO (LON:HVO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.24

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.24 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17.75 ($0.23). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 17.63 ($0.22), with a volume of 379,041 shares.

hVIVO Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £120.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.55.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

