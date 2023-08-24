Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Shares of Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.09. Hysan Development shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 3,528 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hysan Development from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.10%.

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development company with a core portfolio of approximately 4.5 million of high-quality office, retail and residential space, situated in Hong Kong's Lee Gardens. With roots in the city that go back 100 years, Hysan has focused on building the community, mixing the traditional and the new, applying technology and practicing sustainability.

