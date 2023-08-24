Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,741 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,960,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.83 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

