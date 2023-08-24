Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 81,054 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 899.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,054 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 71.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 97,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,651,609 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:APO opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.