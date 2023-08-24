Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,333 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,943,000 after buying an additional 332,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,547,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $530,210,000 after buying an additional 303,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 284,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $212.53 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.