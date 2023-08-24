Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 312,049 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,371 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 312,049 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

