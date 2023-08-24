Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as low as C$3.29. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 16,183 shares changing hands.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
