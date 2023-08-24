Insider Buying: Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Director Purchases $15,063.96 in Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $15,063.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geron Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,156. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 117.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

