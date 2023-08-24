Insider Buying: MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rivard bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 504,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,577. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 88,028 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,183,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the aging and age-related and autoimmune diseases, and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system and its pro-inflammatory cytokines to prevent and treat autoimmune diseases and age-related illnesses, and a Phase 2 clinical trial for sarcopenia, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis; inflammation related depression and anxiety; and COVID-19-associated depression.

