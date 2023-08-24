Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) EVP David J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.65 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Blackbaud by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 877,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,632,000 after purchasing an additional 171,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

