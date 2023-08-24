Insider Selling: BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Chairman Sells $4,849,557.44 in Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 188,552 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $4,849,557.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,033,000 after acquiring an additional 184,814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,221,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,951,000 after buying an additional 124,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,450,000 after buying an additional 256,122 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,469,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,322,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in BRP Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,001,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,604,000 after buying an additional 515,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

