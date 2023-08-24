Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $777,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $777,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,132,111.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $796,500.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $615,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $649,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $642,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $627,000.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coursera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.