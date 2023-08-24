Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 280,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 19,539 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $298,946.70.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 18,861 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $283,103.61.

On Thursday, August 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 1,600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $24,032.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $686,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $703,200.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,901,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,664. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,601 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 475,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 164,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

