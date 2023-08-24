Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $24,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,874.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $30,157.50.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50.

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.89. 1,911,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 0.89. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

