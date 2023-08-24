Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells $44,281.16 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) COO Jian Xie sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $44,281.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,145,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Jian Xie sold 1,433 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $57,749.90.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,646,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,841,000 after purchasing an additional 118,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

