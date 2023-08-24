Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells $2,098,240.32 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 570,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $2,098,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,420,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,667,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Humacyte Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $411.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humacyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 501,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 57.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 378,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.