Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells $2,098,240.32 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 570,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $2,098,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,420,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,667,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Humacyte Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $411.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.60.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humacyte
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 501,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 57.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 378,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Humacyte
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.