Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Illumina Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.66. 1,039,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.50 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. HSBC reduced their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.