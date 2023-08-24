Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CAO Sells 1,183 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $41,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kalyani Tandon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 21st, Kalyani Tandon sold 406 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $14,165.34.
Intapp Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 167,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
