Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CAO Sells 1,183 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $41,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, August 21st, Kalyani Tandon sold 406 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $14,165.34.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 167,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

