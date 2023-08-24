Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells 10,098 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $351,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at $19,985,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intapp Trading Down 2.3 %

INTA stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 167,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,223. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 824.1% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after acquiring an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $6,428,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.