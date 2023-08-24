Insider Selling: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Sells $152,498.16 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 37,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $152,498.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 774,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NextNav Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in NextNav by 306.3% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 3,997,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,975 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in NextNav by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,086,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 842,546 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextNav by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 704,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NextNav by 829.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 537,764 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

