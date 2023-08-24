Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells 71,454 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) COO Theresa Condor sold 71,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $42,872.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,974,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPIR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 522,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,959. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 48.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPIR

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.