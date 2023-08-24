Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) COO Sells 71,454 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) COO Theresa Condor sold 71,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $42,872.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,974,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Spire Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPIR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 522,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,959. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18.
Spire Global shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 31st.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
