Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Sells 17,962 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $248,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,281,000 after buying an additional 482,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 425,609 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 132.4% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 806,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFS Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,129,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,282,000 after buying an additional 110,760 shares during the period. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

