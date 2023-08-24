Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Director Sells 8,651 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,722.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.3 %

Valvoline stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $39.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valvoline

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Valvoline by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.