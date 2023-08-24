Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 12,718 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,315,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362,057. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

