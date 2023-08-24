Insight 2811 Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.12. 6,579,443 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

