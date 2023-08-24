Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.34. 10,982,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,006,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $744.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,665 shares of company stock worth $12,265,932. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

