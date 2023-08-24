Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.78. 3,095,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01. The company has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.