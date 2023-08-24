Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 16,588 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 22.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $822,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $183,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 210.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,070,000 after acquiring an additional 305,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

