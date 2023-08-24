Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.59. 2,149,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

