Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $219.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $320.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $188.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet has a 12 month low of $188.09 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Insulet by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

