Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $859,525.20 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 24,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $859,525.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,041,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

INTA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.01. 167,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 824.1% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at $6,428,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

