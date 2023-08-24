Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Trading Down 4.7%

Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 30,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 431% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Integrity Applications Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Integrity Applications Company Profile

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

