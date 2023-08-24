Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $61,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,759 shares of company stock worth $1,308,831. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

